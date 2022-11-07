It's Official: Prabhas' Adipurush Postponed: Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news since it went on floors. Over the past few days, rumors are doing the rounds that the makers of Adipurush are planning to change the release date of the film.

Yes, Adipurush makers have been planning to postpone the film for a while now. Now, the makers of Adipurush have officially announced the postponement of the film.

The makers of the movie have announced the new release date of the film. Adipurush was supposed to release in theatres on 12 January 2023. Now, the film got shifted to June 16, 2023. Here's the tweet posted by the film director Om Raut:

The film has an ensemble cast, including Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Watch this space for more updates.