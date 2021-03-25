It's Official! Nayanthara Engaged to Vignesh Shivan: Fans Go Crazy After Ring Photo

Gorgeous actress Nayanthara and Director Vignesh Shivan are the most popular couple in film industry. The cutest couple always grab the headlines not only for their work but also for their personal life. It's an open secreat that they have been dating for a long time now. For the past few years, we have hearing rumours about their wedding. But, the couple has slammed the rumours saying there is no truth in it.

But, here's news for the fans of Nayan and Vignesh. Looks like Nayanthara and Vignesh are engaged. Yes, what you read is right.

Vignesh shared a picture of him with his lady love on social media. In the photo, Nayanthara is seen resting her hand on Vignesh Shivan’s chest while she sports a ring on her finger. Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan captioned it in Tamil “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu...." which translates to Soul entangled with the fingers. The picture has gone viral and Nayanthara fans are congratulating the couple for taking their relationship to the next level. Here's Vignesh Insta post for you:



On the work front, the actors have collaborated for an upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.