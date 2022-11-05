It's Not Hard to Play Any Character If You Love Acting: Raj Tarun

In an exclusive interview with Shyamala Tulasi of Sakshi Post at the trailer launch event of Aha Na Pellanta, Raj Tarun speaks about his experience working for a series and more.

1. How did you get into the characters, after projects like your debut movie where you acted like a pure village boy and then Andhagadu where you played a blind person? And now in Aha Na Pellanta, you are a mama’s boy?

I don’t know how exactly I am able to do it, but I try to understand the script as much as possible. I do try to befriend the director and understand his thought process and how he wants to showcase my character. So I don’t have any particular format for doing roles, it varies with each movie. Basically, I enjoy shooting. I like shooting a lot. I am generally lazy, but when it comes to shooting I get to work spontaneously and give my 100 per cent to it.

2. What made you choose the character in Aha na pellanta?

It’s not just about the character, it’s about the whole script. I enjoyed script narratiopn too. And the narration was done, I said I will do it. After giving my nod, I was thinking of ways to do justice to the character. I gave my best like always.

3. What’s the reason behind switching to an OTT Platform?

I honestly didn’t think whether it was going on OTT platforms or the big screens. Where there is a good script, everyone will give their best like the director does his best and the actor will do his best. So be it a movie or a web series, the hard work behind making it remains the same. It didn’t make any difference for me while shooting. And the only thing is that the story is long which can’t be reduced to 2:30 hours or 3 hours like the movie format. So, we made it an eight-episode series.

4. In the teaser and trailer, we can see that you have some superstitious phobia about girls. If you get attached to a girl, then something will happen to your father. Can you just tell me about that?

That thing you should watch after the series is released. But it’s nothing the boy promises his mother not to see any girl till the time he gets married. If he does that something will happen to his father. It’s a fun track which has also some emotion linked to it.

5. How was it working with Shivani Rajashekar and Aamani?

Aamani garu is a senior actor, she’s been there in the film industry for long. She is a great actress. While acting with her, you will be forced to do multiple retakes. You have be extra cautious while working with the seniors. You need to push yourself and give your best. Shivani is my long-time friend. We thought of working on a movie together, and finally, it happened with “Aha na Pellanta”. She is a fine actress too. She has performed very well. While you are working in such a competitive environment, you will push yourself to give your best, which will help you learn a lot more, and you will learn more about yourself in that process. I had a great time working with them.

6. Have you ever faced this situation in a shooting spot, like you did something wrong and have to go for another take in front of senior actors and you felt like I should have done better?

Yeah, It happens. It happens to everyone. When I do something that I am not proud of, I will obviously want to go for another take. It happens with them also. So nothing wrong in re-doing it.

7. Your movies like Uyyala Jampala and Kumari 21 F attracted the audience with their content and screenplay. Do you think that it is also going to attract the audience and has the same vibe as those movies?

Yes, definitely, this series has the same vibe as those movies, which you can sit and watch with your friends and family. But the story is different from those movies, but everyone can vibe into it.

8. The title “Aha na Pellanta” was one of the blockbusters of Rajendra Prasad Garu. Do you think the series is going to get the same kind of attention that the movie got?

Yes, we are hoping that this series will be a blockbuster. That movie was a classic and this is like completely different from that movie. So we are really hoping that audience will enjoy watching the series as much as they enjoyed the film.

9. Is there any reason behind particularly choosing this title?

No. There is nothing like that, we just thought the title will suit our theme exactly and chose the title.

10. How has your journey been so far? What are your upcoming projects and what can your fans expect from your next movies?

Presently I am working on three movies, which are going to release in theatres only. The details about the movies will be revealed soon. I have had a great time since my debut movie till now. Like I said earlier, there is nothing more important in my life than movies. And I wish I could work in the movies till the time I die.