It's Jet Set Go To Gujarat For Prabhas, Salaar Crew

f there's one actor who is always in the news, that is none other than our beloved star Prabhas. He has carved a niche himself in Telugu and Hindi not to mention, he enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country and across the world.

Prabhas is working round the clock for back to back films to keep his fans entertained. Prabhas has a few films lined up for release this year. According to reliable sources, Prabhas is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming flick 'Adipurush'. The shooting of the film is taking place in Mumbai. Prabhas is expected to wrap up Adipurush by the end of this month.

After the completion of Adipurush Mumbai schedule, Prabhas is expected to kickstart the new schedule of Salaar in the second week of April. The makers of the movie are planning to start a new schedule in Gujarat. The team will soon be jetting off to Gujarat for another important schedule. Prashanth Neel seems to have decided to repeat the same crew from the KGF series. The film has been in the news since its inception.

The talk and hype about the film will double after the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter-2. Salaar is being directed by Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead alongside Prabhas.