It's A First For Tamannaah in Seetimaarr

Sizzling actress Tamannaah Bhatia is busy with the promotions of her forthcoming flick 'Seetimaar'. She will be sharing screen space with Gopichand. The film is touted to be a sports drama where Tamannaah will be essaying the role of female Kabaddi coach.

Looks like Tamannaah is going the extra mile to promote Seetimaar. Yes, what you read is right. According to reliable sources, Tamannaah is said to have dubbed for her character in the film. Usually, Tamannaah does not give voice-over to her films. But she seems to have made a beginning with Seetimaar to see the response of her fans and audience. The actress dubbing for her role means Seetimaar is a special project close to her heart.

The film is directed by Sampath Nandi and is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The film was supposed to release last year but they couldn't release it due to COVID-19. One will have to wait and see what will be the fare of the film at the box office. Watch this space for more updates.