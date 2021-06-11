It's Fake News, Says Telugu Actress

Sizzling actress Payal Rajput has carved a niche herself in Tollywood. She forayed into films with the movie ‘RX 100’ which featured Karthikeya in a lead role. The film turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Reports are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are considering the option of bringing in Payal as a contestant for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. News does travel fast and they have also reached the ears of Payal.

The actress posted, "I’m not going to be a part of Big boss 5 telugu . It’s a fake news… it’s a humble request plz don’t drag such rumours!" Here’s the tweet:

Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 was supposed to start in July, but, it got postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The makers have postponed the shooting. Now, they seem to be waiting for the government to grant permission for television shoots to plan a brand new season.