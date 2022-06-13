It's Confirmed! Prabhas Getting Married This Year, Here's Proof

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. Not to mention, Prabhas is also the most eligible bachelor in Tollywood... Prabhas' marriage has been in the news for a long time now and there have been many speculations about whom he would be marrying. Amidst all these probabilities, the latest news we hear is that Prabhas is likely to get married this year. Yes, what you read is right!

Prabhas’ uncle and senior rebel star U Krishnam Raju recently gave an assurance that the superstar would soon tie the knot this year.

Krishnam Raju was addressing the Prabhas fans association at their native Mogalturu village in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and in an interview, he spilled the beans about his marriage plans. Krishnam Raju further added that the bride was locked for Prabhas and the Uppalapati family would reveal the details at an appropriate time.

In terms of work, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to be released next year in the summer.