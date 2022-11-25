Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Twitter Review

Nov 25, 2022, 07:53 IST
itlu maredumilli prajaneekam twitter review - Sakshi Post

Allari Naresh's much-awaited film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam hit the big screens today. The film is directed by AR Mohan.  

Also Read: Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Review, Rating
 

As Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam released today, fans took the social media by storm and tweeted their reviews on the film.


Read More:

Tags: 
Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam
allari naresh
Advertisement
Back to Top