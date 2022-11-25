Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Review, Rating

Allari Naresh's much-awaited film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam hit the screens from today. The film trailer, songs and movie posters received a thumping response from all quarters. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is directed by AR Mohan. Check out the review of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam:

Plot: Plot: Allari Naresh(Srinivasa Sripada) works as a teacher in a government school. The political leader of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam wants their village people to cast the votes. Allari Naresh will be sent to the tribal area for election duty. During that process, One person called (Appana) doesn't like to cast his vote, he will get killed by the political people. Srinivas will fight to get justice for Appana. How Srinivas sorts the tribal issues in Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam. Will he be able to get justice for the loss of Appana. To know this all, you must watch the film in theatres.

Performances: Allari Naresh delivers a fantastic performance. Allari Naresh carries the film on his shoulder and pulls off Srinivas's role single-handedly. Anandhi is a ray of sunshine on the silver screen. Anandhi doesn't get much screen space but she proved herself in a minimal role to an extent. Vennela Kishore has done a fabulous job. Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Praveen and the rest of the cast does equal justice to their character in the film.

Plus Point:

Story

Screenplay

Allari Naresh's acting

Minus Points:

Slow narration without any deviations

Verdict: Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is worth watching the film, you can give it a try.

Rating: 2.5