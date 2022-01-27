It Was Samantha Who Wanted Divorce, Says Nagarjuna

Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, one of the cutest couples in the south Indian film industry have ended their relationship in October 2021. However, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya didn't speak anything related to their divorce. Recently, Nagarjuna has opened up on why did Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have ended their relationship.

Speaking to a website, Nagarjuna said that it was Samantha who wanted a divorce. He further stated that "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family’s reputation."

He added, "Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don’t know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021’s New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that."

According to the reports, the Akkineni family was not happy with the choice of roles that Samantha was picking, post marriage. Samantha through her Instagram posts was saying that divorce is very painful. After her divorce, she was going to different places and was sharing her pics on her Instagram.

