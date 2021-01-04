It Was Love At First Sight For Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy At Nightclub: Read Bunny Love Story

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's fan following is massive. His female followers are insanely huge. But just one woman managed to steal the heart of Bunny and no prizes for guessing—that was none other than his wife Sneha Reddy.

The Tollywood Stylish Star has revealed his love story in a talk show with Samantha Akkineni. We all know that Bunny shot for an episode with the Tollywood actress for Aha. The show is titled SamJam. During the course of the talk show, Bunny revealed how he met his wife Sneha Reddy on the show.

He said he was at a nightclub and spotted Sneha Reddy, who looked dignified and sober even at 2am. And it was love at first sight for him.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa. His previous outing Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo which released last Sankranthi was a blockbuster. The movie gave Mahesh Babu's sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru tough competition.