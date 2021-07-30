Ishq Not a Love Story Leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Ishq Not A Love Story is a romantic thriller directed by S.S Raju and produced by Mega Super Good Films production studio. The film stars Sajja Teja and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film by the same name.

Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music of the film. The film was originally scheduled to be released on 23 April 2021, but the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Later, it was announced that the film would be released on 30 July 2021.

Ishq Not A Love Story is the first movie released theatrically after the COVID 19-second wave of lockdown. The film has received a lukewarm response from the audience who caught the early show. Unfortunately, Ishq Not A Love Story has been leaked and pirated copies of the movie are being streamed online by infamous websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmywrap, and others.

Ishq Not A Love Story is a movie that you can only enjoy when you watch it on the big screen. Piracy should not be encouraged. Enjoy Ishq Not A Love Story only in theaters or wait for its digital release. If you come across any new releases being pirated or pirated copies of them being circulated online, report them to the cyber cell or, alternatively, you could even send a message to the filmmaker on their official Twitter handle.