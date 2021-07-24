Ishq Not A Love Story Is An Edge Of Seat Thriller: Teja Sajja

By: Sarah Justin

Looks like Zombie Reddy actor Sai Tejja is on a roll, signing back-to-back movies with different directors in Tollywood. He is back to entertain all of us next week with his new movie 'Ishq Not A Love Story'. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film to woo audience to theatres. As the film is slated for release next week on July 30, Teja Sajja is busy with movie promotions.

In a recent media interaction, Teja Sajja revealed a few interesting facts about the film. He stated that the producers of the film were decided to do a film with him as soon as they watched his performance in 'Oh Baby'.

Actually, three producers had a plan to do 'Ishq Not A Love Story', but finally it landed in the hands of Super Good films. After a long time, the production decided to produce an interesting film and finally they found 'Ishq Not A Love Story'. The makers have been in the film industry for over a decade now and sure know the pulse of the audience.

When they decided the script, they wanted me to act in it. I was like super excited about it. I couldn't have asked for more. We are able to release the film in theatres with super confidence because of NV Prasad, as he is the exhibitor and distributor of the film, said Teja.

The actor further added that 'Ishq Not A Love Story' will be an edge of seat thriller film for all ages. He also stated that Priya Prakash Varrier is the coolest co-star and she will be joining with film promotions from Monday.

Speaking about his future projects, Sai Tejja is also finishing back-to-back scenes for 'HANUMAN', under the direction of Prashanth Varma. The film will be released in multiple languages.