IPS PV Sunil Kumar's Emotional Post On Kathi Mahesh's Health

Film critic Kathi Mahesh met with an accident on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in Kodavalur in the outskirts of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on June 26th. First, he was admitted to a private hospital in Nellore but for better treatment, he was shifted to a hospital in Chennai. According to the reports, Kathi Mahesh underwent major surgeries and is slowly recovering.

Ever since the news of Kathi Mahesh's accident broke out, rumours are doing the rounds stating that Kathi Mahesh lost his eyesight and he is in coma. We don't know the actual truth.

IPS officer Andhra Pradesh CID Additional DG PV Sunil Kumar took to his Facebook and shared a post that reads, "Let's hope Kathi Mahesh gets well soon. One should show sympathy when he is in the midst of death and life. If his helplessness makes someone happy, it's not their fault. The mistake is their parents' who raised them like that and left them in society."

He further wrote, "We have to learn from Chiranjeevi who had visited the person who criticised him." He shared two of his life experiences. He said that he gave money to a person who hurted him a lot. But after recovering, the person treated him as god in the beginning but later he turned against him."

He said that everyone should follow the dialogue - "Manaki annintiki Navve" from Pawan Kalyan's Kushi movie. Here is the post made by PV Sunil Kumar.