IPL Indian Cricketer Reveals His Favourite Tollywood Actor

Our beloved actors Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are popular stars in Tollywood. They have a massive fan following in different parts. Some of the Bollywood celebs and cricketers also love them. If you are waiting to know Dhawal Kulkarni's south Indian favorite actor. He is none other than Stylish star Allu Arjun.

Recently, Dhawal Kulkarni interacted with fans and audience on social media, he was asked to tell about his favorite actor. He was questioned by one of his fan," Your favorite tamil actor"?

Dhawal Kulkarni said that Bunny is his favorite actor in Tamil. Allu Arjun has become a pan-Indian star with Pushpa The Rise's success. The film was the biggest hit in 2021. It was directed by Sukumar and Rashmika was also part of the film.

The whole team will soon be returning with Pushpa, currently, it is shooting stage.