Introducing Tharun Bhascker As Balaji In Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam

The film Sita Ramam is an epic love story set in war backdrop. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are the lead pair in the movie directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Besides making the movie lavishly, the makers roped in popular actors for crucial roles. The film indeed is turning big with introduction of every actor.

While Rashmika Mandanna is playing a heroic role as Afreen, Sumanth will be seen as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma. Today, they have introduced Tharun Bhascker’s character as Balaji. Looks trendy, Tharun Bhascker can be seen drinking a soft drink. The glimpse released by the makers show Tharun introducing himself saying, “Balaji Hainaa.. Sab Sambhal Lega…” (Balaji will take care of everything).

The casting choices shows the kind of care the makers had taken for the movie.

Aswini Dutt is producing this highly anticipated movie under Swapna Cinema, while Vyjayanthi Movies presents it. Vishal Chandrashekhar has provided music for the movie that has cinematography by PS Vinod.

The film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages will hit the screens on August 5th.