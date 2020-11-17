Internet Flooded With Birthday Wishes For Akhil Sarthak Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna seems to be doing great in terms of viewership and TRPs. Show buffs are loving the verbal arguments between the contestants who are trying a lot to survive in the house for a long time. Akhil Sarthak has emerged as one of the most popular contestants in the house and he has garnered a huge fan base for constant fights in the house. As he turns a year older today, Twitter is full of wishes for him and hashtag #HappyBirthdayAkhil has been trending on the micro-blogging site and fans are showering all their love for him.
