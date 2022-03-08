International Women's Day: Star Wives Who Support Their Actor Husbands

Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th. The role of women in a family or society is of utmost importance. Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, we are coming up with star wives who support their actor husbands. Here is the list.

Namrata Shirodkar - Mahesh Babu:

Is there any need to tell about Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu? Obviously, a big No. Namrata supports Mahesh in all aspects. Many times, Mahesh said that Namrata takes care of everything and he loves her to the core.

Suriya - Jyothika:

Suriya and Jyothika, one of the cutest couples in the South Indian film industry. After marriage, Jyothika stopped acting for a couple of years. In the recent past, she made her comeback. Suriya and Jyothika share a good rapport with each other. In all the activities taken up by Suriya, the role of Jyothika is immense.

Shalini - Ajith:

It's been more than 20 years, Ajith and Shalini are together. Not only the fans of Ajith and Shalini but also others go gaga over the cutest couple. Ajith is from a Hindu Brahmin family whereas Shalini came from a Christain background. But, never they faced any difficulties in their marriage life. They had a successful life together. In one of the interviews, Ajith said that "Shalini has been extremely supportive and happy to have a spouse who believes in me. I value her opinion a lot."

Ram Charan - Upasana:

Tollywood young actor Ram Charan gets immense support from his dearest wife, Upasana. Ram Charan many times said that Upsi supports him unconditionally.

Not only the aforesaid couples but there are many others who support their actor husbands in everything they take up.