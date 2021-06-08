Interesting Title Locked For Anushka- Naveen Polishetty Film

Sizzling actress Anushka Shetty will soon be sharing screen space with Naveen Polishetty who’s basking in the success of his last outing Jathi Ratnalu. It is for the first time, they are going to work together in a new project.

The film is being produced under the UV Creations banner. Latest news doing the rounds is that the makers have finalized an interesting title for the movie. Yes, what you read is right. The makers of the movie have titled the film Ms. Shetty and Mrs Polishetty for the film. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited from the makers' end. The tentatively titled Ms. Shetty and Mrs, Polishetty will be directed by Mahesh.

The principal shooting of the film will commence from next week if the state government lifts the lockdown in Telangana and grants permission for movie shoot. More details on the cast and crew are awaited.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham and the film had skipped theatrical release to hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It got a good viewership from fans and the audience.