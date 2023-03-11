Inside Review Of Nani's Dasara

Natural Star Nani has become relentless in promoting his upcoming film Dasara. It is the first pan-Indian film in Nani's nearly 15-year-old career. Dasara will be released in various languages on March 30.

Nani is on a promotional tour. Recently, the actor finished Dasara's promotions in Chennai and Mumbai. Another 20 days are left for the film to hit the big screens.

We are hearing reports that the climax and interval fights are going to be epic. Inside reports are so encouraging. Apart from these two crucial fights, there is going to be a massive fight involving emotions.

All these three action sequences are going to entertain the mass film lovers and Nani's fans. So far, Dasara is getting positive reports from inside sources. The film is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead alongside Nani.