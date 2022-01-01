Induvadana Review, Rating

Release Date : January 1,2022

Starring: Varun Sandesh, Farnaz Shetty, Dhanraj, Raghu Babu

Director: MSR

Producers: Madavi Adurti

Music Director: Siva Kakani

Cinematography : B Murali Krishn

Young actor Varun Sandesh won the hearts for he audience with Kotha Bangaru lokam and Happy Days. He has made a grand comeback to the silver screen with the movie 'Induvadana. Varun Sandesh’s latest film Induvadana has hit the screens today. If you are planning to watch the film, check out the review of the film.

Plot: Varun Sandesh (Vasu) plays a forest officer in the film. He falls in love with Indu (Farzana Shetty). One fine day, Indu gets killed by some unknown persons. Why does she get killed ? Will Vasu finds out about it forms the rest of the story.



Performance: Varun Sandesh has lived in his character. He has put his heart and soul into the character in the film. Do see Induvadana if you are a fan of Varun Sandesh. Farzana Shetty does a commendable job in the film.

Analysis: The concept of the film is good. The narration of the story isn’t impressive. BGM of the film should have been better as sometimes it can save a film with a bad plot. Talking about the director, he has failed to impress the audience with slow narration.

Verdict: It’s a decent entertainer and a one time watch.

Rating:2*5