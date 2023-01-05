Indian Railways Warns Sonu Sood: Deets Inside

Sonu Sood has become a messiah during the time of Covid lockdown. His humanitarian work is appreciated by the public. To this day, Sonu Sood continues doing charity work. People are admiring his work. He has got huge fans for his charity work.

Latest, Sonu Sood got a warning from Indian Railways, as he was recently seen doing foot boarding in moving trains. He was seen sitting on foot boarding and enjoying the view. Indian Railways saw the video and told him not to do such dangerous stuff, as his fans will draw inspiration from him.

The department of railways tweeted Sood’s video with the caption, "Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey."