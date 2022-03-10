Indian Idol Telugu Contestants Vaishnavi, Manya Rocking The Music Stage

There’s simply no turning back for contestants on Telugu Indian Idol once they’ve got their first taste of fame. Things simply seem to be getting better and better for participant Vaishnavi Kovvuri. Having wowed judge S. Thaman in her audition performance, this Telugu teenage sensation is now taking the world by storm. Perfectly matching the high-on-energy track ‘Bheemla Back on Duty’ with her vocals, composed by Thaman for the film Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the singer is seeing her song be a rage amongst fans and topping the music charts.

And it’s not just Vaishnavi who’s rocking the Telugu paataki, World’s biggest stage with soulful melodious performances. There’s brilliant contestant Manya Chandran who fans simply can’t get enough of. Fans can’t wait to see what these two have in store as the competition, hosted by Sreerama Chandra and also judged by Nithya Menen and Karthik, heats up.

Well on its quest to unearth the best of Telugu singing talent, aha's Telugu Indian Idol is all set to unveil its Top 12 contestants this week on 11th March. Catch the new episodes every Friday and Saturday 9 PM on aha

Along with the widely-appreciated Telugu Indian Idol and talk show Unstoppable with NBK, aha’s library of popular originals and other theatricals that features superstars from the industry, continues to keep entertainment at its best for its viewers.

Bheemla Nayak, the latest blockbuster film starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is breaking box office records since its theatrical release on February 25. The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform too. According to the reports, Bheemla Nayak will be available for streaming on the Telugu OTT platform Aha on March 25. An official announcement regarding the same is expected soon.