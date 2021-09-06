Indian Idol Fame Shanmukha Priya Croons A Chartbuster in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Telugu girl Shanmukha Priya was one of the finalists of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12. She got a pleasant surprise when the most happening star and her favorite actor Vijay Deverakonda extended his wishes. Vijay Deverakonda also promised that she will sing in his next film.

On the grand finale, Vijay appeared on the big screen, much to the surprise of Shanmukha Priya who was jumping in joy. The actor then said, "Today, is the finale. Forget winning forget losing forget everything just have a blast. Give it your all, own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to contestants and judges. Shanmukha Priya you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck."

The promise was kept and dreams were made into reality, as Shanmukha Priya already rendered a chartbuster in Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated Pan Indian Project Liger being directed by Puri Jagannadh.

What’s more, Vijay Deverakonda called on Shanmukha Priya and her mother to his residence. Vijay Deverakonda’s mother felicitated Shanmukha Priya and presented her some gifts.

“We’ll put on the song. It’s a nice song. I look forward to listening to it. I think I’ll listen to it the next week. I’ll ask them to send me the final mix soon,” told Vijay Deverakonda to Shanmukha Priya.

Ananya Pandey is the leading lady in the film being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Puri connects and Dharma Productions.

Ramya Krishnan plays a prominent role in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film’s next schedule commences from next week.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.