This Incident Inside Bigg Boss House Was Eye Opener: Monal Gajjar

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 evicted contestant Monal Gajjar’s man of the hour. She has been hitting the headlines ever since she was evicted from the house. She is revealing many interesting facts about the housemates and sharing the ups and downs of her journey in the house. Many of them have thought that Monal may not survive for more than two weeks in the house.

Surprisingly she survived for a longer time than expected in the house. She was eliminated in a pre-final weekend as she was the weakest compared to other contestants.

The makers left with no choice and they eliminated her. Do you remember Kumar Sai’s elimination? Show buffs thought Monal could get evict but show makers showed the exit door to Kumar Sai. Netizens trolled Bigg Boss makers for Kumar Sai’s unfair elimination. His fans also demanded makers to bring him back. Did you know this, Abhijeet also felt that Bigg Boss makers are eliminating the wrong person in Kumar Sai's elimination. Hold on, we are not saying it on our own.

In a recent interview, Monal stated to a leading tabloid that When Kumar Sai was evicted, the expressions of the housemates changed. Abijeet had a look which said why am I in the house. That's when I understood and realised that nobody in the house would support me. And I started playing individual game, said Monal