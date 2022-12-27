Inaya's Proposal to Sohel A Stunt to Promote Lucky Lakshman?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestant Sohel is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Lucky Lakshman. It is Sohel's debut film in Telugu. Naturally, his fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him in Lucky Lakshman. Sohel has been promoting the film tirelessly around the State.

Everything was good till Inanya proposed to Sohel. The duo could be in a good relationship. Inanya proposing to Sohel during the time of Lucky Lakshman has set tongues wagging on social media. Is Sohel doing it for Lucky Lakshman's promotions? Why, all of a sudden, Inaya's proposal to Lucky Lakshman actor has become a topic on social media?

That's not all, Netizens are trolling Inaya saying that she had feelings towards RJ Suryah when she was in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Inaya was also close to controversial director RGV.

After Suryah and RGV, Inaya's proposal to Sohel didn't go well with the audience. They are making funny memes on Sohel and Inaya. The proposal appears to be a part of Lucky Lakshman's promotions for many of the audience. Only time will tell whether it is a prank or a real proposal by Inaya to Sohel.