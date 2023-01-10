IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023

Bollywood superstar SRK-starrer Pathaan is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2023, based on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the most anticipated Indian movies of 2023. IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated Indian movies based on the actual page views of IMDb users throughout 2022.

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023*

1. Pathaan

2. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

3. Jawan

4. Adipurush

5. Salaar

6. Varisu

7. Kabzaa

8. Thalapathy 67

9. The Archies

10. Dunki

11. Tiger 3

12. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

13. Thunivu

14. Animal

15. Agent

16. Indian 2

17. Vaadivaasal

18. Shehzada

19. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

20. Bholaa

*Among the Indian movies with planned releases in India in 2023, these 20 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide throughout 2022. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist to get alerts when they become available.

Of note within the IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023:

· Hindi films dominate the Most Anticipated Indian Movies list with 11 titles, followed by 5 Tamil titles, 3 Telugu titles and 1 Kannada title.

· After a hiatus of four years, Bollywood will see the comeback its superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role with three big releases – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is also making her debut in 2023 with the Zoya Akhtar movie The Archies, which has made it to #9 on the list.

· Superstar Salman Khan also has two releases in the list, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

· Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian (Hindustani), which will see Kamal Haasan reuniting with director Shankar.

· Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, is yet another most anticipated release which is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Kaithi.