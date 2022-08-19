IMAX and Lyca to Bring Mani Rathnam's PONNIYIN SELVAN to to Theaters

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Lyca Productions today announced a new partnership to bring South Indian film “PONNIYIN SELVAN: I” to IMAX screens this September. This is the first ever Tamil film to debut in IMAX and it will launch in IMAX theaters in India and across the globe on September 30, 2022.

“PONNIYIN SELVAN: I” is set in the 10th Century and revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arunmozhi Varman who was latterly known as the great Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola and was the most powerful King in South at his time. He is chiefly remembered for reinstating the Chola power and ensuring its supremacy in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.

“PONNIYIN SELVAN: I” is directed by Mani Ratnam, produced by Subaskaran and Mani Ratnam. Lyca Productions is one of the most prolific Indian film studios and has been responsible for some of the largest Tamil films ever released in India, including 2.0 , Kaththi ,Don, Darbar ,Kolamaavu Kokila and many more . Madras Talkies has been a leading production house for more than two decades producing block busters and award-winning films such as Alaipayuthey, Kannathil Muthamittal, Guru, and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam among several others.

“IMAX continues to be a global destination for fandom of all kinds, and “PONNIYIN SELVAN: I” is a perfect example of how we’re continuing to enhance and diversify our content portfolio on the international stage,” said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Lyca Productions to bring this film to the big screen and we cannot wait to be able to give audiences an unforgettable experience. We remain committed to the Indian film market as it continues to grow and local language blockbusters like this film remain a crucial part of our international footprint.”

‘’We are super excited that “PONNIYIN SELVAN: I” can be watched by audiences across the globe in IMAX. The IMAX format will do full justice to the vision of the creators of PONNIYIN SELVAN and will enthrall audiences with an unforgettable, immersive experience, ‘’ said Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca Productions. ‘’ We look forward to collaborating with IMAX on this film and many more to come”