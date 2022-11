Happy Birthday Ileana D Cruz is one of the most popular actors in India. The actress left quite an impression even though she did very few movies in Tollywood before going to Bollywood. Pokiri, Julayi, rustom and barfi are a few of her notable movies. On her birthday, here's a look at some stunning looks of Ileana D Cruz. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday.

Pic courtesy: Ileana official instagram handle