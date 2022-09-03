Ilaiyaraaja Records Music School Score with Budapest Symphony

Music School, directed by Papa Rao Biyala, who sang three songs in the Academy Award-winning film "The Sound of Music," has been making headlines for quite some time. The film is bankrolled by Yamini Films.

The latest update about the film's music composed by Legendary music composer, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has piqued everyone's interest in the film.

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has just finished composing music for the film Music School. The makers finished the background music with the great Budapest Symphony Orchestra in Tom Tom studios. Luszlo Kovacs conducted the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

The film contains 11 songs as it was musical based drama and Ilaiyaraaja spent significant time to give the best for the movie. And the director was happy with the output.

Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan, Prakash Raj, Suhasini Moole, Gracy Goswami, Oji Barva, and others star in the film. Kiran Deohans, the film's ace cinematographer, provides stunning visuals.

The film Music School is about the education system, the pressure parents put on their children, and the endless hours of studying. It also explains about the issues children face while chasing dreams for thier parents. On September 12th, the film will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and on September 18th, it will premiere in the Industry/Marketing section.