Mahesh on Sudheer Babu's Wishlist

Sudheer Babu has completed ten years as an actor. 'Shiva Manasulo Shruti', his first film as Male Lead, was released on 10th February in 2012. Today marks the tenth anniversary of his entry into cinema. Sridevi Soda Center, Samohanam have brought a good name for him. Made with the same director, a rom-com titled 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' is getting ready for release. On this occasion, he shared his journey so far in the media interaction.

- The number of movies I have made, the number of fans I have gained, the respect I have earned as an actor are more important to me. Looking back, I gave one hundred percent as an actor. I have that satisfaction.

- I left out some movies. Failures in my career have taught me valuable lessons. I learned how to choose scripts. I realized that in addition to the story, budgets and the technical team should also be taken into consideration.

- Initially, I did not expect to have twenty years of career. I entered industry with the quest on films. I like action movies and would want to excel in them. I believe in my hard work. I initially put my own money of 60 lakhs on my first film.

- On the first day of shooting, I heard the film's cameraman on set saying that it was very difficult for Sudheer Babu to survive in the film industry. It made me think of what to do next. I gave my best. In retrospect, his negative faith in me prompted me to prove myself.

- I entered the film industry with the sole aim of gaining recognition and respect for myself. My dad took care of the business. After a few years. I came into this field to achieve something. I never had a definite plan for the film industry. I went ahead and made story choices from time to time.

- I like action movies. I'm a big fan of Jackie Chan. I want to become a benchmark for action movies. Regarding my future projects, I’m doing a film with actor-writer-director Harshavardhan. The director of 'Loser 2' (web series) is going to make a film with me.

- I did 'Sammohanam', 'Prema Katha Chitram' to try new genres. I started out as a hero but also wanted to prove myself as an actor. That’s why I did when the ‘Baaghi’ offer came in Hindi, in which I had a very good character. Sammohanam by director Mohanakrishna Indraganti to show my soft side is another gamechanger for my career.

- In terms of career, Krishna garu and Mahesh taught me a lot. I learned a lot from observing them. They spend good time with family. I learned from Krishna garu how to switch off from work after I get back home. Mahesh praised me when 'Prema Katha Chitram' was released.

- I never approached Mahesh for any favour in the last ten years. That is the principle I follow. The filmmakers respect my talent. Offers are coming to me for the same reason. My wish is to act with Mahesh if I can find a good story.

- I played professional badminton before I got into movies. Pullela Gopichand's biopic will definitely happen. The big company came forward.

- I want to do Pan-India movies. There are Pan India stories in Telugu. All my films were dubbed into Hindi and watched by Hindi audiences. Before the arrival of 'Baahubali', Hindi audiences were already watching Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's films. That is why Baahubali became such a big hit.

- It is true that in the first days there was a mixed reaction to my voice. I once contacted RP Patnaik for suggestions on how to improve my voice. I followed some of his instructions to fine-tune my voice. I do voice exercises 2-3 days before I start dubbing for any movie.

- Everyone wants to work with star directors. But working with new directors means learning a lot of new things.

- My kids are doing as child actors too. They have bigger hits as well already as child artist.

- My best critic is my wife. Friends also make some suggestions. There are some in the media as well.