If Bigg Boss Loves Monal So Much Why Show Abijeet, Bigg Boss Fans Troll Showmakers

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants are putting in their best efforts to make the show entertaining. The top five finalists are competing for the trophy. Looks like show makers don’t enough content to show for the audience as they are playing contestant journey so far in the house. All of them are seen as extremely happy in the house. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss has showcased the journey of Abhijeet and Akhil. When Abhijeet came to see his video, Bigg Boss said they are lucky to have Abhijeet in the house.

That’s not all, he also said that Abhijeet is a very mature contestant in the house. No doubt, Abhijeet fans would have enjoyed his journey video clip but some of them seems to be a bit upset. Do you know, why? The makers of the show have shown most of the Monal scenes in Abhijeet's video. Netizens are asking Is it Abhijeet AV Or Monal’s. They went on to say that if Bigg Boss makers love Monal so much why can’t they telecast her video for themselves why for the audience. Netizens are trolling Bigg Boss makers and posting nasty comments on social media. Here are a few tweets for you. Take a look at them:

Meeroka Matured, Calm, Cool Vyakthi Meelo meere kumilipoyaru kaani.. DrudaSankalpam tho konasagincharu Meeru meekante ekkuva vere vallakosam alochincharu Prathi okkariki aashcharyam kaliginchela Nilakada ni pradarshincharu Ivi raa elevations ante 🔥🔥#BiggBossTelugu4 — ThatTelugammayi (@TTelugammayi) December 16, 2020

Monal entandi Abi journey lo Maku entandi idi 🙄👎#BiggBossTelugu4 — Shru (@Shru2398) December 16, 2020