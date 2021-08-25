Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Success Visible In Their Dedication: Trivikram Srinivas

Akkineni Sushanth is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. Just two days are left for the film to hit the big screens. Currently, the film unit is busy in promoting the film. Last night, the pre-release event of Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu was held in Hyderabad. Director Trivikram Srinivas who's still basking in the success of his last outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' had graced the event as the chief guest.

If you recall, Sushanth Akkineni was also part of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The film did astounding business at the box office. While Trivikram shared a few incidents from the sets of Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu at the pre-release event. He stated that I heard about Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu during the shoot of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. I felt Sushanth had confined himself to just a few roles and genres.

I felt Sushanth started reinventing himself with Ch La Sow. I roped in Sushanth in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo after watching his performance in Chi La Sow. He also shared one of the incidents from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sets that Trivikram shot one smile scene of Sushanth without his knowledge. Generally, most of the actors would find crying tough but smiling is a challenging thing for any actor to shoot. He further added, "I liked the songs. I saw the success of the team as they shot one song in a single day, their happiness is visible in their dedication." Trivikram wished the entire team luck, hoping for the film to create some magic at the box office.

The film is directed by S Darshan and it is jointly produced by Ravi Shankar Shastri, Ekta Shastri, and Harish Koyalagundla under the banner AI Studios & Shaastra Movies. Meenakshi Chaudhary would be seen as the female lead in the film. It marks her debut in Telugu, she is also occupied with another bunch of films in Telugu. Apart from lead actors, Venkat, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Aishwarya, Nikhil Kailasa, Krishna Chaitanya & others will appear in significant roles.

