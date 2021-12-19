I Would Never Do Things That Cause Disrepute to Family: Chay

South Indian celebrity couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation on October 2. After that many rumours broke out about their separation. Samantha reacted to some of the rumours through her quotes on Instagram but Chay didn't speak on this issue to date.

Now, one more piece of news that is doing all the rounds on social media is that Chay was upset with the choice of roles Samantha has been doing.

Recently, Chay in an interview said that "I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members."

According to the sources, Chay and his family were shocked to see Samantha's role in The Family Man Season 2 and felt betrayed. Recently, Sam also did a special number in Pushpa. However, there is no official information regarding this.

Samantha spoke about her divorce in an interview with Filmfare, she said, "It’s ok if you are having a bad day, vocalize it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you’re going through something half the work is done… I know I’m still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong… Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was."