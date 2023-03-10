I Would Like To Be A Part Of Franchise Films Loved By Global Audience: Ram Charan 

Ash Crossan, the host at Entertainment Tonight, has interviewed Ram Charan in the run-up to Sunday's Oscars event. The Mega Power Star talked about the glorious fame that 'Naatu Naatu' has achieved. He also spoke about what working with SS Rajamouli means to him.

As the interview proceeded, the versatile action hero also revealed the names of the individuals he would like to bump into at the Oscars event. He also named two of his favourite globally-renowned filmmakers.

Excerpts:

I feel 'Naatu Naatu' is no more just our song. It is no more just RRR's song. It is everyone's song. It is a people's song. People belonging to different age groups and cultures have embraced it even though they don't understand its lyrics. The beat is so thumping and foot-tapping. From Japan to the US, everyone is in love with the song. I am just observing it all like a third person. It's surreal. I can't ask for anything more.

We rehearsed in Ukraine in front of the President's palace for seven days. The President himself was an actor and therefore he agreed to our request. One hundred and fifty dancers were present on set. And an amazing crew of 200 was present too. And the whole song shoot took 17 days to be completed. It took umpteen retakes and I lost 4 kilos. My legs still wobble when I think about it.

My director (SS Rajamouli) was very, very meticulous about what he wanted from me and my co-star (Jr NTR). My director was particular about synchrony and frame-by-frame perfection. Looking back, all that torture that he put us through is worth it (laughs). When I am working with Rajamouli, I can afford to switch off my brain. He is so good at what he does. I can't imagine what goes on in his mind.

I am so nervous and so excited ahead of the Oscars. I don't know if I will be there as an actor or as a fanboy. I am excited to come across everybody who I grew up watching. I grew up watching Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise. Tom is incredible. If I ever get to work with him, it will be great. He is so inspiring.

Our composer MM Keeravani deserves the Oscar. It's long overdue that he gets an Oscar, after having been in the game for 27 years. We are here as a family and a support system for him.

We have got enough from people in terms of love and appreciation for RRR's artistic merit. Everything that we are getting now is extra! We are just living in the moment. It's just overwhelming that Hollywood, the Mecca of cinema, has been so warm towards us. Good cinema doesn't have a language. 'RRR' is an example of that. I am so happy that my director and 'RRR' are part of such a movement.

I want to be part of every franchise that is loved by the audience in different cultures. Cinema is becoming global. It's blurring boundaries and I feel so fortunate to be part of the film industry at a time when this globalization is happening.

There are a lot of directors I want to work with here in Hollywood. JJ Abrams is one of them. Quentin Tarantino is another of my favorites. His war film 'Inglourious Basterds' is one of my all-time favourites. He has been a big influence. These directors challenge their actors.