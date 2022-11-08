Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a name to reckon with in the Telugu film industry. In a media interaction, Samantha talks about her upcoming movie Yashoda, health condition and life...

I was shocked to hear the story of Yashoda. I got goosebumps after learning that the story was based on real facts. I do take time to say yes to scripts. I don't easily do that. But Hari and Harish impressed me in the first narration itself. I don't like repeating genres. I make sure my character/roles don't seem the same to the audience. U-turn and Yashoda may belong to the same genre (thriller). but they are very very different. The way I was shocked after listening to the story, I am sure the audience would be shocked too.

I am confident, but tensed about the movie release. This is a good movie and I hope for a wide reach.

I get nervous every time I start a new scene. The fear is always there if I can do it or not.

I never thought I would enjoy doing fights. I get excited about performing stunts because it's badass and I get to work with talented choreographers. The Yashoda people have no ropes or dupes, they are very realistic. And you do get hurt. Even in this movie, I got a punch and my face was swollen. But you get a rush from that. I think the scenes have come out well.

I think there are few really good action sequences. The ones in the climax are extraordinary and manisharma's background score has elevates the scene to a new level.

Does Samantha miss watching movie on the screen? Samantha says that she does watch film with people without any hassles.

When I visited the sets of Yashoda for the first time I was shocked because the team has created an extraordinary experience.Every frame in pastel shades is so beautiful. The making will stand out, sets are grand and will be a new experience for the audience.

Thriller is not about darkness, but Yashoda will be difficult. I am scared because it's too perfect. This is an absolutely original script.

This is happening in our lives and we are not aware of it. The pace is amazing.

Yashoda has a great technical crew. We have a lot of interesting actors too in Yashoda and I got to learn a lot from them. Varalaxmi has a strong role. She's excelled in her role and she's very hardworking. All the cast members have added value to the scenes and taken the movie to a new high.

When I pick a character, I connect to it because something in me is there. Yashoda also has huble beginnings with big dreams and determination. And I am also the same. Yashoda faces the challenges and gets out of it. I am also doing through a difficult phase and hope to survive it.

I had decided to dub for Yashoda and the release date was announced. However, at the same time, I faced health issues. But since I had made up my mind and I am quite stubborn and determined, I went ahead and dubbed for my role. I have gained some confidence as I worked on my Telugu and I was glad I did it for Yashoda.

Some days are good days and some days are bad. At times I feel I can't even take a step forward. But when I look back, I feel I should fight this situation.

I read a lot of articles which called my condition life-threatening. I wish to clarify it's difficult but not life threatening. And I am here to fight.

This condition has taught me that life has its way of figuring things out and nothing is in our control. You can't possibly answer questions like what's my future and what are my decisions. Life will decide.

There are several reasons why one should watch Yashoda, Says Samantha.

1. This is what is happening in our lives. Everybody must know about it

2. Thriller is one of my favourite genre and people can predict the end. But I promise you that Yashoda will shock and surprise the audience in every turn.



3. Every twist would be unexpected

4.Yashoda is a technically brilliant and will give a kick when you watch it on the bug screen

5. Manisharma's BGM is great and unmissable