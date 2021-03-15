I Still Watch Disney Movies For Princess Characters, Period Flick My Dream: Samantha On Shakunthalam

The muhurat function of Gunasekhar's upcoming period flick Shakunthalam was held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on Monday. On the occasion, Samantha Akkineni who will play the titular role spoke extensively about her character in the movie.

Samantha Akkineni said, " I always have a small dissatisfaction. I felt like I am not able to do some kind of roles. I have played all kinds of roles like romantic, Action... But my dream role has been a period flick, the role of a Princess. I still watch Disney films. It's gift that they have offered this role to me during this point of my career. DIl Raju garu and GunaSekhar garu have given me a wonderful opportunity. I will give my 100 percent for this film. GunaSekhar garu narrated every scene superbly. When I asked about references, Neelima said that there are none. Everything comes from the Director's imagination. I am very glad to do this role. The budget of this film is beyond my other films. But I will do whatever I can for this film."

Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy was also part of this event. Samantha Akkineni, Dev Mohan, and a few other Prominent artistes will be seen in this film.

Here's the full production cast of Gunasekhar's Shakunthalam

Cinematographer: Sekhar V. Joseph, Music: Mani Sharma, Art Director: Ashok Kumar, Editing: Prawin Pudi, Costume Designer: Neeta Lulla, Dialogues: Sai Madhav Burra, Lyrics: Chaitanya Prasad, Sree Mani, Choreographer: Raju Sundaram, PRO: B.A. Raju, VFX Supervisor: Alagar Saamy, Stunt Choreographer: Venkat, Makeup Chief: Ram Babu, Costume Chief: Ashok, Sound Designer: Biswadeep Chatterjee, Publicity Designer: Dhani Aelay, Still Photographer: Daasu, Direction Department: Anil Kumar, Krishna Chaitanya, Johnny Shaik Yakub, Akil Krishna, Surya Kiran, Line Producer: Yashwanth, Executive producer: Kommineni Venkateswara Rao, Executive Producer: Hamambar Jasti, Presented By Dil RajuProduced By Neelima GunaWritten & Directed By GunaSekhar