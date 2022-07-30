I Never Watch my Own Movies Because I Find Glaring Loopholes, Says Karan Johar

Karan Johar is known to make headlines with his comments and opinions, however, his latest revelation on Roposo’s live show has truly grabbed everyone’s attention. The producer, filmmaker, and director has presented several blockbusters on the show, but did you know he has never seen his movies after they are complete?

During the ‘My Movie Life’ live show with Rajeev Masand on Roposo, India’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, Karan Johar spoke about his past hits, but it was one revelation that left everyone astonished.

As Karan Johar mentioned, “I never watch my movies because I am quite self-critical. I find glaring loopholes, I feel cringy and I don’t want to feel that way. In retrospect I never really like anything I have done because I always think of better ways in which things could have been done.”

Karan even mentioned that he has not watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 20 years! What’s your take on this surprising revelation by KJo?