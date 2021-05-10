I m Corona Positive but Absolutely Fine, Says Jr NTR

Tollywood hero and Young Tiger Jr NTR joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus. Tarak took to his Twitter handle and announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but is doing absolutely fine. He requested those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get tested. Here is the tweet posted by Jr NTR.

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

After news of him contracting the infection broke, the hashtags, #annaya, #GetwellsoonAnnaya are trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets posted by fans

NTR Annaya ki covid positive ... Sl all brothers and sister plz pray our lovely brother tharak .....annaya — Vijay (@Vijay86016543) May 10, 2021

Reason behind N number of charities 🙏❤ . Missing u a lot annaya @tarak9999 . https://t.co/6Iukd4vJ82 pic.twitter.com/EYBjNjZEqz — BHEEM 🌊 (@Girish_tarak06) May 10, 2021

Get Soon Annaya ... 🥺 Praying For Your Speedy Recovery 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dzryNusZPx — Rajahmundry NTR FC™ (@NTRFansRJY) May 10, 2021

On the career front, Jr NTR will be next seen in the movie RRR, helmed by ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli. RRR is an action drama bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Jr.NTR and Ram Charan are acting together in the film for the first time, while Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen in key roles in the film. RRR is a fictional story about Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Tarak will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju.