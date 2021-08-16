I Don't Have A Godfather in Industry, Please Support Me: Paagal Actor Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Paagal' which is doing unstoppable business at the box office. He is three films old, but the actor has earned an impressive fan following in the Telugu states.

He is one actor who has made it on his own without a godfather in the industry. He has been asking the audience for the past few days to support him as he doesn't know any big stars in the film fraternity.

It appears, Vishwak Sen's hard work has paid off as his latest release Paagal has earned positive reviews from all quarters.

Vishwak Sen and the film crew held a success meet in Hyderabad on Monday to thank the audience for making the film a splash hit in trying times as theatres are yet to get back to business on a full scale in the Telugu states.

While speaking at the success meet, Vishwak stated, "I was so nervous before the release of the film. I was so desperately waiting for somebody to help me. In fact, I expected somebody to push me but none of them helped me with that. But, I'm happy I have an audience who stood by me who will support me now and forever. Paagal is a big testimony to that fact. He also thanked Dil Raju who's also one of the producers to the film for supporting him.