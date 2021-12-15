I Am Happy to Have Learnt a New Dialect For Pushpa: Allu Arjun

Stylish star Allu Arjun is always a trendsetter in Tollywood. He is one of the most sought-after actors in showbiz. Allu Arjun is relentlessly promoting his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. He is even traveling to other states as it is a Pan India movie. In a recent media interaction, Allu Arjun spoke about his journey in Pushpa.

How did Pushpa materialize?

I and Sukumar decided to do another film after Arya, Arya 2. One day, Sukumar came and narrated the story of Pushpa, it was just an outline of Pushpa. He narrated to me in ten minutes, then I decided to do the film. We never thought of doing Pushpa at the Pan Indian level. We just thought that we must deliver a good movie to the audience. Later, We decided to dub the film into other languages too.

Did lockdown affect Pushpa shooting?

Pushpa got postponed for nearly ten months due to COVID. During the lockdown time also, Pushpa's thoughts used to occupy my brain. I and Sukumar used to have virtual calls, we used to discuss about Pushpa. I used to practice Chittoor dialect, I'm happy that I learned a new dialect. My team did a lot of research for Pushpa. I'm hoping it pays off.

Tell us about your experience working with Rashmika?

Rashmika is such a cute girl. She is always willing to do hard work and learn something. I enjoyed working with her.

What's your character in the film villain or her?

My character in the film is neither completely an antagonist or a protagonist. You will get to know Pushpa Raj's character, when you watch the film.

Rangasthalam Industry hit, Ala Vaikunthapuraamloo blockbuster hit? What name will Pushpa get?

I never thought Ala Vaikunthapuraamloo will become an all-time hit in my career. Sukumar also never thought that Rangasthalam would become an Industry hit. We never worry about the film's collections as long as we entertain the audience. I really don't know how the audience would react to Pushpa, We are just hoping for the film to pass in the audience test.