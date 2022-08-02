I Am A Fan Boy First, Says Dulquer Salmaan on Mammootty

By Reshmi AR

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is a name to reckon with in the Indian film industry. Even though a section of the Telugu audience was already familiar with his name and face, a majority of moviebuffs in the Telugu states, fell in love with him after they saw him play Gemini Ganesan in the Savitri biopic starring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role.

In a tete-a-tete with Sakshipost, Dulquer Salmaan talks about being typecast and says that his upcoming film, Sita Ramam is an attempt to break that image.

Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and bankrolled by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt. Did DQ (Dulquer Salmaan) watch any of the filmmaker's movies before giving his nod to Sita Raman? Surprisingly, that was not the case. He says, even though he wants to watch movies in theatres, as an actor, he hardly gets the time. He says he fell in love with the story the moment he heard the narration. He also says that he didn't need to watch Hanu's earlier movies as he has full faith in him.

Does Dulquer discuss movies with his father? Well, yes. He says when he loves a script, he narrates a one-liner to his dad. So, what is it about Sita Ramam that appealed to DQ? "Well, the plot itself. Also, I wanted to try something new and break away from the image I have built over the years."

Given that Malayalam movies are more realistic while Tollywood movie is a cinematic experience, where does his movie Sita Ramam stand, he says that the film balances both.

The actor goes on to add that Sita Ramam is an original story a la classic, which has never been showcased earlier. He also says that the movie trailer, which has left everyone impressed, is only a glimpse and that there are loads of surprises in store for the audience.

Sita Ramam has a huge star cast including the likes of Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Bhumika Chawla and Gautam Vasudev Menon. Was he aware of this before signing the movie?

Dulquer says he does not meddle with casting. He recalls, "Everytime I arrived on the sets, I would find a new actor and I am like 'Wow!'"

What about the actress playing Sita? DQ is quick to say that when he watched her get into the skin of the character, he thought no other actor could have done it better.

So, what is Rashmika's role in Sita Ramam?

Without revealing too much, Dulquer Salmaan says that Rashmika is known to have a smile on her face all the time. But in Sita Ramam, the Afreen you see, doesn't smile much. Watch the movie to find out more, he adds.

Being the son of a superstar like Mammootty is not easy and when he was repeatedly asked about how he manages to compete with his actor father, who is still working, Dulquer says that he has his own space. He also goes on to say that the two have their own genre and territory. However, he also adds that his father Mammootty, is his idol in every way and that he continues to be in awe of him.

"Before his actor son, I am first a fan boy," says Dulquer, clearly beaming with pride. When asked if not an actor, what would he be, he says with a smile, he doesn't know and even the thought worries him. However, when he is reminded of the fact that not only has he donned several hats of being an actor, producer and a singer, but he's also into businesses, DQ says that he's always interested in investing and probably would have chosen that. For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan holds a degree in business management.

He also says that he wants to do more films. He remembers the hey days of his father when the latter used to have some 30 releases in a year. He says although he is constantly doing something, he wishes to do more.

Politely declining to be associated with the 'star' tag, Dulquer says that fans shower him with a lot of love no matter where he goes. He recalls the first time he was in Hyderabad to receive an award, when fans walked up to him and said that they loved his film Ustad Hotel, which happened to be his second film. This was at a time when OTT platforms did not exist. DQ says he those are moments he will cherish.

Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Raman, in which, the actor plays an Army officer, is all set to arrive in theatres on August 5.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for Sita Raman movie review and box office collections.