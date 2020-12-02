Hyderabadis Stay Away From GHMC Elections But Vote For Bigg Boss Contestants

Looks like Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu has become extremely popular in Telugu states. Recently, there were GHMC elections in Telangana state. Bigg Boss Show lovers are making funny memes on social media. Some of the die-hard fans of the show are tweeting that stay away from GHMC elections but vote for Bigg Boss Telugu contestant. Honestly, Most of them wouldn’t agree with this because everyone wants their city to get develop rather than show. Bigg Boss is a regular show and we will get to witness once a year but the election won’t come for years as it is time to use for a vote for a better society.

Talking about the show, speculations are doing the rounds Dethadi Harika or Monal are likely to get eliminate from this week. Sohel and Akhil are qualified for the third level to ticket finale and the task seems to be the ‘Tatoo’ task. It remains to be seen who will win the task. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets: