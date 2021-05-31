Bigg Boss Contestant Divi Vadthya Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Woman 2020

Bigg Boss contestant Divi Vadthya is basking in the success of her latest movie ‘Cab Stories’. She became a household name during her stint in the Bigg Boss house. She earned a huge fan following through the show. Now, we have good news for all her fans. Hyderabad Times has declared Divi Vadthya as the most desirable woman on TV in 2020. Isn’t it great news? Here’s how she reacted to the latest achievement,

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect Hyderabad Times to ring me up one day to tell me I’m the most desirable woman on TV. It’s surreal and I can’t believe that it’s happened,” said the actress in her interaction with Times.

When asked what makes Divi desirable and helps her stand out from the rest, the actress replies, “More than my beauty, I think people admire my character. I’d like to think of myself as a beauty with brains. Beauty can change with time but your intelligence stays with you and I’ve always tried to make an effort to be more knowledgeable.”

Divi is optimistic that the tag of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman will open up new opportunities for her. “I’m really excited right now,” she says.

Divi desires to see herself on the 70 mm screen soon. “I really hope that happens soon,” she affirms.

Divi who has got the offer to play an interesting role in Chiranjeevi’s film has also shot for a film called Lambasingi. Recently, she was seen in Spark OTT’s Cab Stories, Divi also has a couple of web series lined up.