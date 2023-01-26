hunt twitter review

January 26, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated all the eminent Telugu personalities who won the Padma Bhushan and Padma Sri Awards 2023 for the excellence in their chosen fields and said the recognition accorded to them is a matter of great pride. Seven persons from Andhra Pradesh and five persons from Telangana state have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards this year.