Huge Demand for Prabhas'Radheshyam Digital Streaming Rights

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. Only a few days are left for Radhe Shyam's theatrical release. The latest news doing the rounds is that a top OTT leading platform is said to have offered a whopping Rs 450 cr to bag the digital rights of Radhe Shyam. It is being said that Prabhas has rejected the offer, as the film is meant only for theatrical release.

Meanhwile Prabhas fans are worrying about the postponement of the film considering the rising number of COVID cases in the state.

We have learnt from our reliable sources that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is likely to get postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. The official announcement about Radhe Shyam's postponement will be out soon.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde would be seen as the love interest opposite Prabhas in the film.