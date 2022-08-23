Huge Demand For Liger In USA, Extra Screens Added!

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is an actor with a heart of gold. He wears his heart on his sleevs with no care about the consequences. It would not be wrong to say that Deverakonda is a trendsetter for youngsters. The Liger actor makes big noises with his words, but surely knows who to respect and how to behave in public.

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for Liger as the actor has been promoting the film extensively across the nation. The film's trailer, teaser and songs have a struck chord with the audience. Last week, following an incident, netizens trolled Vijay Deverakonda and they urged everyone to Boycott the film. Everything just blew out of proportion. Yet the Liger team continues to stay strong.

The latest we hear is that the advance booking of tickets for Liger have opened across the globe. Tickets are selling like hot cakes in and out of the country. Liger premieres will be held in the USA and other countries on August 24, 2022. Sarigama Cinema is disturbing Liger in USA, they have informed the news that they have two extra shows at Showplace Icon, Tyson's Corner, VA due to huge demand. Check out the tweet for more information:

Liger is financed by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur through their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. Ananya Pandya, Ramya Krishna and Mike Tyson will appear in significant roles. Liger is all set to arrive in theatres on August 25, 2022. The film will be released in multiple languages. Stay tuned for more updates.

