Huge Competition To Launch Pawan Kalyan Son Akira Nandan in Tollywood

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. In fact, Pawan fans continue to support him regardless of the outcome of his movie at the box office. They always love and admire him so much.

Now, Pawan Kalyan fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's son Akira Nandan's debut in Tollywood. A recent picture of Pawan Kalyan with his son Akira have gone viral recently. The description says that the father-son duo is taking music lessons from a teacher. Akira overshadows his father in the picture. He appears taller than Pawan Kalyan. If this is any indication of Akira's preparation for his grand debut, then fans must be super thrilled.

Looks like Pawan Kalyan who’s busy with a slew of films, is planning to introduce his son to the Telugu audience soon. Rumors are doing the rounds that Mega power star Ram Charan is looking forward to introducing Akira under his banner Konidela Productions. On the other hand, Bandla ganesh posted a picture of Pawan and Akira Nandan and he wrote on twitter నా దేవుడు తో నా హీరో ⁦@PawanKalyan “ My god with my hero”. Bandla Ganesh's tweet went viral and people are wondering if Bandla Ganesh might will introduce Akira in Tollywood. We don’t know, who is going to launch Akira to the Telugu audience but the competition to produce Akira's debut seems to be huge.

