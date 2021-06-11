How Will Allu Arjun React To Kartik Aaryan's Butta Bomma Dance?

Bollywood hero, Kartik Aaryan mesmerised all and sundry by shaking his leg to superhit song from Allu Arjun's movie. Kartik along with two other dancers danced to the song, Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. All three of them danced with much grace and perfection. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Most of the film stars commented on the post and now let us wait and see how Allu Arjun is going to react for this. He shared the video with caption, "Dance like ______ ? ('No ones watching’ mat likhna) @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat #Buttabomma #DanceLikeKartikAaryan."

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a hand-clapping emoji. Choreographer Piyush Bhagat, who danced along with Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Woahhhh! Had so much fun doing this with you. You killed it brother."

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the movie, 'Bhul Bhoolaiya 3' with Kiara Advani and Tabu. It is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Anees Baazmee is the director of the flick.