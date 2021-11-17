How Much is Ram Charan's Hairstylist Charging for RC15?

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is seen sporting a different look in every movie. It is known that the actor is gearing up for his 15th movie with Kollywood director Shankar. The working title is RC15.

Charan has come a long way from being a Telugu actor to a Pan India star. He will soon be seen in Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR with Jr NTR. He will be seen romancing Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt who makes her Tollywood debut with this movie.

There is no denying the fact that Ram Charan looks stylish in every movie. And Shankar movie is no exception. A special team is said to have been hired from Mumbai for this purpose.

The production team is said to be paying a whopping Rs 1.5-2 lakh a day for Ram Charan's hair stylist alone, if the buzz doing the rounds is any indication.

The stylist is accompanied by three other assistants. Every time there is a shoot, they book a business class flight ticket as well as a star hotel, it is learnt. By the time the shooting is over, it will be almost a crore rupees. Pan‌ India cinema is said to be all about this.